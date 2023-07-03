IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

09:16

The Wall Street Journal reports that Rudy Giuliani sat for an eight hour interview with Jack Smith’s team where he was specifically asked about former Trump attorney Sidney Powell. Sarah Krissoff and Elie Mystal join to discuss. July 3, 2023

