IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    World records its hottest days ever this week

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

    06:36

  • Hayes: DeSantis flop is due to 'weird, alienating, hard-right campaign'

    07:46

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

    08:44

  • WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

    09:16

  • Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state

    07:48

  • Stephanie Grisham: Trump showed secret documents to Mar-a-Lago diners 

    06:56

  • 'Galling': Hayes on the 'imperial mindset' of the Supreme Court conservatives

    09:18

  • Joy: Conservative justices welcome affirmative action—of legacy students

    07:41

  • How Clarence Thomas ‘pulled the ladder up behind him’ on affirmative action

    08:37

  • Georgia teacher faces termination after reading book about acceptance to class

    07:49

  • Trump offers 12-point rebuttal of bombshell classified documents tape

    03:48

  • Report: Rudy Giuliani interviewed in DOJ probe into 2020 election

    05:26

  • Hayes: Supreme Court has ruled against the right’s ‘slow-motion insurrection’

    09:16

  • McFaul: Putin ‘still has a Wagner problem’

    04:05

  • Ex-Russian Foreign Minister: Don’t underestimate power of Putin’s propaganda

    07:41

  • Vindman: Putin looks ‘fundamentally weakened’ after Wagner rebellion

    07:19

  • Russian generals accuse mercenary leader of mutiny attempt

    08:51

  • Jan. 6 probe heats up as witnesses reportedly get immunity deals

    10:07

  • Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows

    08:28

All In

World records its hottest days ever this week

03:24

Chris Hayes on the rise of the global temperature: "It's like going from a normal, 98.6 degree body temperature to spiking a 101.3 degree fever. At 101.3 degrees, you are pretty sick—and that metaphor is almost literal because the human body really struggles in high heat."July 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    World records its hottest days ever this week

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

    06:36

  • Hayes: DeSantis flop is due to 'weird, alienating, hard-right campaign'

    07:46

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

    08:44

  • WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

    09:16

  • Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state

    07:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All