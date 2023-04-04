IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Omarosa Manigault Newman: Donald Trump is terrified, doesn't look well

    WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

    Schiff: McCarthy, Jordan ‘acting like criminal defense attorneys’ for Trump

  • Fingerprints and bench warrants: ‘Defendant’ Trump’s arraignment broken down by MSNBC’s Ari Melber

  • ‘Petrified’: Star witness Cohen on Trump nightmare of jail on eve of booking

  • Rep. Lofgren: Trump’s rhetoric is more over the top than pre Jan. 6

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower in NYC ahead of arraignment

  • Trump's plane lands in New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump legal team opposes cameras in court for arraignment

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday after arraignment

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t 'trivial' – 'We had a cover-up'

  • DeSantis blasts Trump indictment, lashes out at DA Bragg

  • Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

  • History offers a bleak legal prognosis for Donald Trump

  • How to prosecute a prominent political figure with a hostile base of supporters

  • New York City increases security ahead of Trump arraignment

  • Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony

WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

The Washington Post reports that federal investigators have uncovered “new and significant evidence” of possible obstruction of justice by Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Veteran prosecutor Mary McCord joins Chris Hayes to discuss. April 4, 2023

