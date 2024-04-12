IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban
April 12, 202406:57
    The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

All In

The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

06:57

“William Claude Jones spent his life wielding his power over women and over girls and their bodies with complete tyrannical domination," says Chris Hayes on the man behind the Arizona abortion ban. "And that is exactly the kind of ‘history and tradition’ that Samuel Alito and the Supreme Court have brought back to the 21st century."April 12, 2024

    The 'unbelievable' story behind Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

