IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas woman ultimately had to flee state for abortion

    10:02
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

    05:54

  • 'This is not where America is': Mika blasts Texas AG over blocking abortion

    06:06

  • Texas abortion ban, Republican politics drive woman out of state for life-saving care

    09:22

  • Texas Supreme Court rules against woman who sued to get abortion due to medical emergency

    05:00

  • Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    01:49

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

    06:10

  • Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion

    07:24

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

    10:10

  • Texas Supreme Court blocking emergency abortion approval: 'It's obviously disappointing'

    06:46

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks decision to allow woman's emergency abortion

    02:32

  • Ohio ballot measure protecting abortion now in effect

    08:04

  • 'Stunning': Texas threatens doctors, hospitals who provide court-allowed abortion

    07:22

  • 'This is second-class citizenship for women': Debating Texas' abortion law

    08:36

  • Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

    06:07

  • Judge grants Texas woman’s request for an abortion despite state ban

    07:06

  • A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

    09:40

  • Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion

    02:46

  • Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

    04:26

  • Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

    08:14

All In

Texas woman ultimately had to flee state for abortion

10:02

“A week and a half ago, she received the worst news of her life,” says Molly Duane, attorney for Kate Cox, the Texas woman who had to flee the state to receive a medically necessary abortion. “A week is a short amount of time for a court. But for a person, a real person and a medical emergency with young children and a family, it was agonizing.”Dec. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Texas woman ultimately had to flee state for abortion

    10:02
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

    05:54

  • 'This is not where America is': Mika blasts Texas AG over blocking abortion

    06:06

  • Texas abortion ban, Republican politics drive woman out of state for life-saving care

    09:22

  • Texas Supreme Court rules against woman who sued to get abortion due to medical emergency

    05:00

  • Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    01:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All