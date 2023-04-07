IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Tennessee Republicans expel two Black Democrats for participating in anti-gun violence protests

  • Now Playing

    Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow

    05:56

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a ‘political gift’

    11:23

  • WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

    07:50

  • Schiff: McCarthy, Jordan ‘acting like criminal defense attorneys’ for Trump

    04:52

  • ‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

    07:41

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'

    07:48

  • Trump expected to surrender early next week, attorney says

    03:11

  • Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

    06:27

  • New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are ‘bad for business’

    05:07

  • Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions

    08:47

  • Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

  • Trump starts Waco rally with song by Jan. 6 prison choir 

    07:25

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies as Trump grand jury wraps up

    07:32

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP reps treated jailed Jan. 6 defendants ‘like celebrities’

    05:28

  • Michael Steele to today’s GOP: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

    06:20

  • 'Disturbing:' Lofgren hits MTG for plan to visit jailed Jan. 6 defendants

    05:19

  • ‘He is panicked and terrified’: George Conway on Trump’s mindset as possible indictment looms

    06:22

All In

Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests

03:41

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson speaks after vote to expel him from the House over participating in gun protests: "Our lives are at stake. And we're going to fight for our lives, just like they're fighting for the NRA."April 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow

    05:56

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a ‘political gift’

    11:23

  • WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

    07:50

  • Schiff: McCarthy, Jordan ‘acting like criminal defense attorneys’ for Trump

    04:52

  • ‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

    07:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All