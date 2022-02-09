Supreme Court guts yet another provision of the Voting Rights Act
Five of the Supreme Court’s most conservative justices overturned a lower-court ruling, which blocked a flagrantly racist Alabama Congressional map, clearing the way for racially discriminatory gerrymandering.Feb. 9, 2022
