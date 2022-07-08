IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

All In

Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

"Indiana is preparing its own abortion ban—which means the next elementary school-aged child who becomes pregnant by her rapist in Ohio may not even have the same option,” says Chris Hayes, on the 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion.July 8, 2022

    Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

