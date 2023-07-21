IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Republicans in congress defend Trump in Jan. 6 probe

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's ongoing threat to American democracy

    07:32

  • Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment

    10:42

  • Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges

    02:28

  • Trump asks allies in Congress to go on offense as he is warned of potential indictment in Jan 6. probe

    06:22

  • ‘The gravest crime that Donald Trump ever committed:’ Trump prepares for ‘Arrest and Indictment’ in Jan 6. probe

    06:44

  • ‘Charmless is putting it nicely’: Why big GOP donors are souring on DeSantis

    07:09

  • ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

    06:58

  • 90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

    04:29

  • McCarthy claims indictment of GOP 'informant' only makes Biden case 'stronger'

    08:17

  • ‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

    08:02

  • ‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks

    06:29

  • 'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive

    07:03

  • 'Every week matters:' Judge Cannon weighs 'monumental' decision in Trump case

    06:34

  • NYT: Clarence Thomas gave elite group 'unusual' access to Supreme Court

    07:09

  • ‘Misfire’: Floridians already feeling economic effect of DeSantis immigration law

    06:06

  • ‘Retaliation’: Why Trump’s former DOJ officials fear a second term

    05:50

  • ‘Fundamental right’: Judges rule against health care bans for trans youth

    06:24

  • ‘Disastrous’: Ron DeSantis at risk of becoming the Ted Cruz of 2024

    04:32

All In

Republicans in congress defend Trump in Jan. 6 probe

07:12

“There is a growing element of the Republican party that is no longer supportive of democracy. They believe in their leader. They are part of this cult of personality. And they are willing to throw out democracy in order to keep their people and their guy in power,” says Sen. Chris Murphy. The senator also offered an empathetic look at the crisis. “This is an opportunity for us to take a step back. Everybody that stormed the Capitol – that violated the law – should be held accountable. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have a reckoning with the country as to why so many people are willing – and were willing – to throw out democracy and to essentially install an autocrat.”July 21, 2023

  • ‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Republicans in congress defend Trump in Jan. 6 probe

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's ongoing threat to American democracy

    07:32

  • Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment

    10:42

  • Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges

    02:28

  • Trump asks allies in Congress to go on offense as he is warned of potential indictment in Jan 6. probe

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All