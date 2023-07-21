Republicans in congress defend Trump in Jan. 6 probe

“There is a growing element of the Republican party that is no longer supportive of democracy. They believe in their leader. They are part of this cult of personality. And they are willing to throw out democracy in order to keep their people and their guy in power,” says Sen. Chris Murphy. The senator also offered an empathetic look at the crisis. “This is an opportunity for us to take a step back. Everybody that stormed the Capitol – that violated the law – should be held accountable. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have a reckoning with the country as to why so many people are willing – and were willing – to throw out democracy and to essentially install an autocrat.”July 21, 2023