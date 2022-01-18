Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 public phase will hopefully be like Watergate hearings
Rep. Jamie Raskin: “We’re going to have hearings for the American people which I hope will seem somewhat like the Watergate hearings did in that they will be a daily occurrence so people can follow the unfolding narrative.”Jan. 18, 2022
Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 public phase will hopefully be like Watergate hearings
