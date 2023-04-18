IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge: Fox-Dominion trial to begin Tuesday

    02:59

  • Ralph Yarl: Charges filed in shooting of teen who rang wrong doorbell

    07:39
    Rep. Adam Schiff: ‘Jim Jordan took the circus out on the road’

    06:08
    Justice Thomas' real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow sparks new ethic concerns

    12:51

  • ProPublica: Clarence Thomas secretly sold properties to GOP donor Harlan Crow

    07:35

  • 'Politically toxic': Hayes on the abortion trap the GOP sprung for themselves

    11:29

  • ‘Disaster upon disaster’: Fox caught withholding key evidence in Dominion case

    06:38

  • Tucker Carlson interviews man he hates ‘passionately’

    05:00

  • WaPo: Feds probing potential wire fraud in Trump fundraising off election lies

    05:45

  • Gov. Inslee: States must get 'creative and aggressive' to protect abortion rights

    09:46

  • Not just Tennessee: How anti-democratic movements thrive in GOP statehouses

    09:00

  • Tiffany Dover: Nurse targeted by anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist speaks out

    08:02

  • Gov. Whitmer: The people have spoken—and they expect abortion rights

    11:25

  • Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson on his path to reinstatement

    07:50

  • Abortion pill case likely heads to SCOTUS after two judges issue conflicting rulings

    10:42

  • Johnson speaks out in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers

    02:26

  • Tennessee GOP expels two Black lawmakers for joining gun protest

    10:22

  • Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests

    03:41

  • New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow

    05:56

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a ‘political gift’

    11:23

All In

Rep. Adam Schiff: ‘Jim Jordan took the circus out on the road’

06:08

Rep. Adam Schiff on Judiciary Republicans holding a hearing in New York to target the DA prosecuting Trump: “Jim Jordan took the circus out on the road.”April 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

