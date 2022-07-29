IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Republicans punish veterans after getting out maneuvered by Manchin, Schumer

    05:30
    Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: 'It's like a waterfall of truth'

    06:21
    Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump

    07:27

  Secretary Miller's testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller

    09:01

  Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

    04:42

  Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case

    05:14

  WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump's actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe

    10:17

  Pro-Israel lobby pours millions into Democratic primary in Michigan

    07:38

  'Troll conservatism' on full display at right-wing conference 

    04:55

  'Closer to the top:' Luria on top Pence aides testifying before DOJ grand jury

    13:35

  George Conway calls B.S. on Cipollone executive privilege claim

    07:39

  Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss

    06:50

  Focus group reveals 'stunning' shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

    06:04

  Raskin: Secret Service is the 'biggest remaining mystery' of Jan. 6 

    08:21

  Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law 

    08:31

  How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey's Dr. Oz

    03:44

  Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence

    09:11

  Complaint: Indiana AG intended to 'harass and intimidate' abortion providers

    04:31

  'This doesn't look good': Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

    04:24

  AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is 'incredibly dangerous'

    06:54

Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: 'It's like a waterfall of truth'

06:21

“It’s like a waterfall of truth at this point,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin. “When you have more than a 1,000 witnesses coming in and telling you what happened, it’s the tiny handful of people who are either lying or refusing to participate who begin to feel very nervous about the situation.”July 29, 2022

