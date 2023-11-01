IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • With limited options, negotiations continue over hostages held by Hamas 

    04:46

  • Speaker Johnson weaponizes Israel emergency funding

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Rash of international antisemitism carries chilling historic hallmarks

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Israel’s forces push deeper into Gaza as airstrike hits refugee camp

    04:18

  • ‘They’re monsters’: Supernova Music Festival Survivor on Hamas

    09:25

  • Netanyahu advisor on plan to move Gazans to Egypt: 'It won't be accepted' by government

    08:18

  • Massive blast at Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp reportedly kills dozens

    03:16

  • ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

    06:25

  • Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel humanitarian pause in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’

    04:08

  • Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’

    09:15

  • Mark Regev: Israel making 'maximum effort' to safeguard Gaza's civilian population

    09:28

  • 'It will just delay aid to Israel': Speaker Johnson's move on aid is dividing GOP leadership

    03:25

  • Women journalists awarded for their work in Ukraine and Iran

    07:07

  • Richard Engel: Anger building against Netanyahu

    02:14

  • The IDF pushes deeper into Gaza, rescues hostage held by Hamas

    02:48

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

    07:39

  • Joy on Israeli offensive: Bombings are funded using our tax dollars. We should ask some questions

    08:48

  • Joy: Every pro-Palestinian protest is wrongly being labeled as pro-Hamas

    07:04

  • Israeli military rescues hostage held by Hamas during ground offensive

    03:53

  • 'Certain U.S. interests might be injured' Impact of the U.S.'s close alliance with Israel

    06:20

All In

Rash of international antisemitism carries chilling historic hallmarks

03:55

A sudden spike in acts of antisemitism around the world that surpasses the context of the war between Israel and Hamas bears hauntingly familiar characteristics of dark moments in history. Chris Hayes explains.Nov. 1, 2023

  • With limited options, negotiations continue over hostages held by Hamas 

    04:46

  • Speaker Johnson weaponizes Israel emergency funding

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Rash of international antisemitism carries chilling historic hallmarks

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Israel’s forces push deeper into Gaza as airstrike hits refugee camp

    04:18

  • ‘They’re monsters’: Supernova Music Festival Survivor on Hamas

    09:25

  • Netanyahu advisor on plan to move Gazans to Egypt: 'It won't be accepted' by government

    08:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All