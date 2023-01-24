IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    The $1M fine that held Trump accountable—and may deter him from doing it again

    03:05

  • What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party

    04:52

  • Hayes: The DeSantis attempt to echo the cruelty of Trumpism

    10:18

  • Supreme Court says it can’t find the abortion draft leaker

    03:54

  • Rep. Torres: House leadership ‘has no incentive to drain the Santos swamp’

    07:49

  • Schiff: McCarthy, GOP seek to 'decapitate those who would hold them accountable’

    07:23

  • Disabled veteran: George Santos took $3k from dying dog’s GoFundMe

    08:41

  • McCarthy bucks his own Steve King standard by seating extremists on committees

    10:00

  • Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’ 

    06:10

  • Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’

    07:31

  • New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out

    06:38

  • Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now

    03:02

  • GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy

    05:55

  • Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high

    04:57

  • Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression

    02:34

  • Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

    05:45

  • New details on the dubious finances of George Santos

    09:42

  • GOP NY Rep. Brandon Williams: George Santos must resign

    07:43

  • Walgreens CFO admits shoplifting threat was overstated

    02:45

All In

New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

08:46

According to new reporting from the New York Times, Kevin McCarthy has forged an “ironclad bond” with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. “I will never leave that woman,” McCarthy reportedly said.  Jan. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    The $1M fine that held Trump accountable—and may deter him from doing it again

    03:05

  • What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party

    04:52

  • Hayes: The DeSantis attempt to echo the cruelty of Trumpism

    10:18

  • Supreme Court says it can’t find the abortion draft leaker

    03:54

  • Rep. Torres: House leadership ‘has no incentive to drain the Santos swamp’

    07:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All