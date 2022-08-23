IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Leonard Leo, the most powerful person in America you’ve never heard of 

All In

Leonard Leo, the most powerful person in America you’ve never heard of 

06:15

Chris Hayes: “When you see the news about a 10-year-old forced to flee her state to terminate a pregnancy from her rapist, think about Leonard Leo as the man who brought that state of affairs about. He is the guy pulling the strings in the background. And yet, no one really even knows his name.”Aug. 23, 2022

