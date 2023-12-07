Legendary TV producer Norman Lear dies at 101

- Now Playing
Legendary TV producer Norman Lear dies at 10107:51
- UP NEXT
McCarthy is the latest Republican abandoned by Trump08:01
‘The threat is authoritarian government’: What happens if Trump wins again08:12
GOP speaker says he's blurring Jan. 6 tapes so rioters don't get charged08:47
‘To hell with this place:’ George Santos kicked out of Congress08:11
‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day04:11
The GOP hypocrisy of denouncing George Santos while coup plotters remain in Congress07:48
‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas battle plan more than year ago, NYT reports10:41
'Make them pay': Trump demands government punish MSNBC for critical coverage05:48
'Best shot:' Big money donors bet on Nikki Haley to take down Trump08:22
Hunter Biden calls bluff of House Republicans in ‘absolutely humiliating' blow03:56
‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out07:24
‘Damning’: New Pence notes point to GOP senator's role in Jan. 6 plot09:53
- Now Playing
Legendary TV producer Norman Lear dies at 10107:51
- UP NEXT
McCarthy is the latest Republican abandoned by Trump08:01
‘The threat is authoritarian government’: What happens if Trump wins again08:12
GOP speaker says he's blurring Jan. 6 tapes so rioters don't get charged08:47
‘To hell with this place:’ George Santos kicked out of Congress08:11
‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day04:11
Play All