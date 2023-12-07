Legendary TV producer Norman Lear dies at 101

Rob Reiner joins Chris Hayes to discuss Norman Lear’s legacy. “He wanted to give people a chance to see both sides, to have the discussion, and then talk about it,” says Reiner. “If you wanted to watch the show, you had to watch it when it was on. 40-45 million people every week had a shared experience and we talked about the issues. We’re so fractured and we don’t really get to talk to each other.”Dec. 7, 2023