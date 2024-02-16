IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lara Trump vows ‘every single penny’ of RNC funds will go to Trump
Feb. 16, 202408:52
  • Now Playing

    Lara Trump vows ‘every single penny’ of RNC funds will go to Trump

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Amazing turn of events’: Raskin reacts to arrest of GOP's Hunter Biden ‘informant’

    06:32

  • ‘Spectacular embarrassment’: GOP's ‘informant’ charged with lying about Bidens

    03:08

  • ‘Massive benefit’: Immigration surge set to boost U.S. economy by $7 trillion

    05:07

  • 'Losing streak': GOP refuses to learn lessons from ‘crushing’ election losses

    05:33

  • ‘I’m pissed off’: Jason Kander reacts to mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    06:22

  • ‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies

    06:09

  • Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes

    03:51

  • Fox News fearmongering backfires on live TV

    05:39

  • Santos sequel? Republican candidate in NY-3 special election raises eyebrows

    06:09

  • 'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden

    07:12

  • ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57

  • Republicans ‘absolutely allergic’ to fixing border, says Sen. Murphy

    09:01

  • Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence

    08:25

  • Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection

    07:13

  • U.S. 'has over-relied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

    06:09

  • 'Sigh of frustration': Trump Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal

    05:14

  • Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07

  • MAGA-run state GOPs face civil wars, bribery scandals, money woes

    07:11

  • ‘Egotistical’: Ruhle says CEOs miss Trump White House ‘parades’ and praise

    05:23

All In

Lara Trump vows ‘every single penny’ of RNC funds will go to Trump

08:52

“The RNC is about to become ‘Republican In Name Only,’ funneling all that donated money to pay for Trump trials around the country instead of elections,” says Chris Hayes on Lara Trump promising to spend all of the RNC’s cash to fund her father-in-law’s re-election campaign. Feb. 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Lara Trump vows ‘every single penny’ of RNC funds will go to Trump

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Amazing turn of events’: Raskin reacts to arrest of GOP's Hunter Biden ‘informant’

    06:32

  • ‘Spectacular embarrassment’: GOP's ‘informant’ charged with lying about Bidens

    03:08

  • ‘Massive benefit’: Immigration surge set to boost U.S. economy by $7 trillion

    05:07

  • 'Losing streak': GOP refuses to learn lessons from ‘crushing’ election losses

    05:33

  • ‘I’m pissed off’: Jason Kander reacts to mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All