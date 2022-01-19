IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
George Conway: Why Trump must have his day in court over Jan. 6 07:47
Justice Sotomayor works remotely due to apparent occupational hazard 03:15
During SCOTUS arguments on Biden's Covid rules, Sotomayor was remote because Gorsuch reportedly refused to mask up. “It sure seems like an occupational hazard for Justice Sotomayor, a person at high risk, who sits next to a coworker who refuses to wear a mask,” says Chris Hayes.
