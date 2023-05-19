IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bowman calls out MTG for racist tropes after she says she 'feels threated’ by him

    08:13
    Hayes: Party of ‘parents rights’ pushes child health care bans

    07:43
    Hayes: Tricia Cotham owes an explanation to North Carolina on abortion vote

    05:24

  • House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress

    06:18

  • Elon Musk: 'So be it' if tweeting conspiracies, extremism loses him money

    09:05

  • ‘Even worse than it sounds:’ Warren rips GOP push for Medicaid work requirements

    07:45

  • ‘We don’t have a choice’: Sen. Markey on expanding Supreme Court to 13 seats

    07:18

  • Report: Gosar's congressional staffer linked to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes

    10:31

  • Report: Trump wants to bring back Jeffrey Clark, Michael Flynn for 2nd term

    05:55

  • ‘Absolutely disgusted’: Town hall audience member says not all cheered Trump

    06:20

  • Chris Hayes to Trump opponents: He is not inevitable

    06:58

  • Hayes: CNN town hall showed how not to cover Trump ahead of 2024

    07:37

  • Hayes on the ‘dehumanizing’ border coverage of the end of Title 42

    03:10

  • Hayes on Trump town hall: A seditious candidate can't be debated, only defeated

    08:04

  • Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’

    07:26

  • Maddow: Trump sexual abuse verdict ‘established a truth’

    10:55

  • Trump accuser Natasha Stoynoff reacts to E. Jean Carroll verdict: 'Moment of truth'

    06:50

  • Goldman: McCarthy must remove Santos from Congress in wake of federal charges

    05:16

  • Trump defends Access Hollywood tape: Stars have 'historically' grabbed women

    08:39

  • ‘Captured court’: Hayes on Leonard Leo's two-fold plan to form this Supreme Court

    08:13

All In

Hayes: Party of ‘parents rights’ pushes child health care bans

07:43

Chris Hayes on the push to ban gender-affirming care for minors: The sick irony is the right-wing movement that demanded and produced a situation in which the government decides if your child can receive a certain kind of health care is the very same group that screamed about parental rights for years amidst the pandemic.May 19, 2023

