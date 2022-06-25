IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Warren on ending of Roe: 'Supreme Court doesn't get the last word'—we do

    Hayes: Overturning of Roe is 'raw exertion of power by 5 right-wing judges'

    Sen. Murphy: 'Strong belief' that Senate will pass bipartisan gun bill

  Hayes on the high-stakes gamble of Democrats boosting extremists candidates

  Arizona's Rusty Bowers says he would vote for Trump again despite coup plot

  Partner of fallen Capitol officer: Trump to blame for deaths of Jan. 6 victims

  Hayes: For the far-right, violence and the threat of it are the point

  Mehdi Hasan: How on Earth is Ted Cruz still in the Senate?

  Rep. Ilhan Omar continues to call for Justice Thomas' impeachment

  Right-wing extremists ramp up anti-LGBTQ hate

  George Conway: Luttig testimony will be 'blockbuster moment' in Jan. 6 hearings

  Proud Boys document shows detailed Jan. 6 plan to occupy government buildings

  Lofgren: Future Jan. 6 hearing witnesses will primarily be from Trump World

  Chris Hayes: How 'Team Normal' enabled Trump and his Big Lie

  Hayes: Fox News coverage of Jan. 6 hearing was new 'level of propaganda'

  Here's everything we learned from the first January 6 hearing 

  Capitol Officer Dunn: Jan. 6 hearings may 'shape the future of this country'

  Chris Hayes: Why it matters if people watch the Jan. 6 hearings 

  He won't talk to the Jan. 6 panel. So why is Mo Brooks talking to Chris Hayes?

  How Liz Cheney ended up on the front lines of the Jan. 6 war 

All In

Chris Hayes: “This is about the raw exertion of power by five right-wing judges who have absolute, near veto-proof authority over the rest of the country. Today, millions of Americans had their right to bodily autonomy stripped because of this radical, activist court.”June 25, 2022

Play All