GOP senate candidate pushes Big Lie while simultaneously urging people to vote
10:15
Chris Hayes: “Republicans believe they need to be objectively pro-coup—or they risk invoking Trump's rage and losing the support of the party base. But, even as they are telling their supporters their votes do not count, they need to rally them to vote Republican anyway.”Feb. 4, 2022
