IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

    08:03

  • Psaki: Why GOP candidates' ‘looking to the future’ line is a 'cop out'

    06:17

  • ‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch

    06:46

  • Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not

    07:24

  • MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures

    05:40

  • Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors

    07:44

  • Judge suggests Elon Musk withheld Twitter data to ‘cozy up’ to Trump

    05:49

  • Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia conspiracy case to federal court

    05:09

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment

    08:01

  • Hawaii wildfires reduce parts of Maui to ‘smoldering, toxic mess’

    06:59

  • Iowa man to Pence: ‘I’m glad they didn’t hang you’

    02:42

  • ‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui

    03:30

  • Michigan has charged its Trump ‘fake electors.’ What about the other 6 states?

    06:26

  • ‘Shockingly corrupt’: Hayes shreds ‘kept man’ Clarence Thomas over megadonor deals

    09:52

  • ‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election

    02:19

  • Warnock: We saw Jan. 6 ‘metastasize into voter suppression laws’ across America

    07:16

  • Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights

    07:48

  • ‘No, thanks’: GOP voters, major donors losing interest in the DeSantis ‘war on woke’

    05:42

  • Indicted ex-president celebrates America’s World Cup defeat in ‘deranged’ rant

    03:15

All In

GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up

03:09

According to the first 2024 poll from NBC News and the Des Moines Register, 52% of Republican caucusgoers in Iowa say their minds aren’t made up, and they could be persuaded to support another candidate. Veteran Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer joins to explain how another candidate could “turn things upside down for Trump.”Aug. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

    08:03

  • Psaki: Why GOP candidates' ‘looking to the future’ line is a 'cop out'

    06:17

  • ‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch

    06:46

  • Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not

    07:24

  • MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures

    05:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All