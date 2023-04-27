IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Ex-Fox host Gretchen Carlson: Fox News must ‘clean house completely‘

10:14

“If Fox really wants to have a genuine recommitment to journalism, albeit with a conservative point of view—but at least truths, then they really have to clean house completely,” says former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson in the wake of the firing of Tucker Carlson. April 27, 2023

