Ex-D.C. guard official: Michael Flynn’s brother lied to Congress about Jan. 6
A former D.C. guard official accused top generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 and criticized the Pentagon's IG for whitewashing the army's actions. Specifically, he called General Charles Flynn's answer “outright perjury.”Dec. 7, 2021
