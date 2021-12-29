IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dr. Fauci explains new CDC isolation guidelines
Dr. Fauci explains new CDC isolation guidelines09:03
Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Chris Hayes to discuss the CDC’s updated and shortened recommendation for Covid isolation and quarantine. Dec. 29, 2021
