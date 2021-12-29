IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Fauci explains new CDC isolation guidelines

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Applaud’ Biden for 'depoliticizing' Covid response efforts

    05:16

  • Puerto Rico Covid cases soar nearly 2800% in two weeks

    06:06

  • Can current testing shortage be traced back to start of Biden WH?

    08:09

  • Dr. Patel: Data supports CDC decision, but those are in ideal situations

    09:22

  • CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half

    04:21

  • Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients

    03:57

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci calls shorter Covid-19 quarantine guidelines ‘prudent, based on science’

    10:43

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

    06:01

  • Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

  • 'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

    02:48

  • Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly

    10:04

  • Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines

    10:39

  • Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge

    05:40

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend

    06:39

  • Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”

    04:45

  • Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge

    01:20

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel restrictions on eight southern African nations

    01:55

  • Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked

    03:27

All In

Dr. Fauci explains new CDC isolation guidelines

09:03

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Chris Hayes to discuss the CDC’s updated and shortened recommendation for Covid isolation and quarantine. Dec. 29, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Dr. Fauci explains new CDC isolation guidelines

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Applaud’ Biden for 'depoliticizing' Covid response efforts

    05:16

  • Puerto Rico Covid cases soar nearly 2800% in two weeks

    06:06

  • Can current testing shortage be traced back to start of Biden WH?

    08:09

  • Dr. Patel: Data supports CDC decision, but those are in ideal situations

    09:22

  • CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half

    04:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All