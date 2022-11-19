IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Clyburn: ‘Foolishness’ of GOP agenda will send them ‘deep in the minority’

06:21

“[Voters] want to see us do things to improve their lives, allow them to prepare a future for their children. What future are we going to get out of them looking at Hunter Biden’s laptops?” says Rep. James Clyburn. “If they keep up this foolishness, they’re going to find themselves deep in the minority after the next election.”Nov. 19, 2022

