  • Politico: Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows

    05:56

  • Ex-NYPD officer found guilty of attacking police officer on Jan. 6

    03:13
    Chris Hayes: How the Ohio primary will test the power of Trumpism 

    09:00
    Hayes: America's current border policy is Stephen Miller's dream come true

    06:25

  • Hayes: Targeting of Madison Cawthorn reveals where Republican red line is

    10:23

  • Chris Hayes: Why Mitt Romney’s take on student debt is ‘oddly comforting’

    02:58

  • ‘This is what it is:’ Russian state TV discusses possibility of nuclear war

    10:57

  • McCarthy gets ‘standing ovation’ from House GOP for brushing off leaked tapes

    07:24

  • Hayes: The madness of Covid treatment pills sitting on shelves

    04:59

  • Hayes: How the right disguises their quest for power as ‘free speech’ protest

    07:16

  • Chris Hayes on the ‘perpetual grievance machine’ of right-wing politics 

    06:13

  • Swalwell on new McCarthy audio: ‘He put America first—for a couple of hours’

    05:03

  • New audio: McCarthy feared GOP colleagues would incite violence after Jan. 6 

    09:13

  • Raskin: Pence said ‘six of the most chilling words’ in U.S. history on Jan. 6

    06:16

  • New details on why Pence refused to get in Secret Service car on Jan. 6

    10:09

  • ‘Rich guy voter fraud’: Meadows was registered to vote in three states at once

    02:58

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t ‘recall’ if she urged Trump to impose martial law

    10:56

  • A look inside the math textbooks rejected by Florida

    06:16

  • Poll: Majority of Americans still support mask mandate

    03:24

  • Donald Trump Jr. plans to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    04:44

Chris Hayes: How the Ohio primary will test the power of Trumpism 

09:00

Chris Hayes: A lot of the primary races we are seeing this year are essentially between Big Lie Promoters and Big Lie Skeptics—And the outcome will help determine how much the party continues to frankly pledge itself to enable Donald Trump's authoritarianism.May 3, 2022

