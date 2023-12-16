IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak

09:44

New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor joins Chris Hayes to discuss her behind the scene look into the dismantling of Roe, including new details on a last-ditch, bipartisan attempt to save abortion rights.Dec. 16, 2023

