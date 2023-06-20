IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Bible flagged under new book ban law pushed by Republicans in Utah

05:41

Republicans in Utah passed a law targeting books in school libraries, and now it’s being used to restrict access to the Bible. "‘I never thought they would ban MY favorite book,' sobs woman who voted for the Book Banning Party," says Mehdi Hasan. State Rep. Carol Moss joins to discuss. June 20, 2023

