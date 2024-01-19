IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was ‘big mistake,’ says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair

    06:17
  • Now Playing

    'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

    06:42

  • GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’

    04:02

  • Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, ‘Screw you’ on Gaza de-escalation

    07:17

  • Trump dares judge to kick him out of court: ‘I would love it’

    09:01

  • Trump must 'pay dearly for what he's done,' E. Jean Carroll lawyer tells jury

    07:05

  • Iowa voting in popcorn buckets exposes GOP ‘election integrity’ hypocrisy

    04:11

  • Trump left Iowa with ‘profound weaknesses’ — and they aren’t going away

    07:20

  • Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center

    08:18

  • ‘We want it back’: Raskin demands Trump repay $7.8m from foreign governments

    03:29

  • ‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary

    09:08

  • Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

    05:50

  • U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

    02:22

  • Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument

    08:32

All In

'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory

04:28

According to the executives attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, a second Trump term is no cause for concern. One "prominent U.S. business executive” told CNBC a Trump victory "won't be the end of the world.” “The global financial elites of Davos will be just fine—because the Trump tax cuts were great for them,” says Chris Hayes. Jan. 19, 2024

  • Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was ‘big mistake,’ says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair

    06:17
  • Now Playing

    'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

    06:42

  • GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’

    04:02

  • Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, ‘Screw you’ on Gaza de-escalation

    07:17

  • Trump dares judge to kick him out of court: ‘I would love it’

    09:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All