    Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties

    04:37

  • Sen. Cornyn questions Jackson calling Rumsfeld, Bush 'war criminals' in legal filing

    01:21

  • Sen. Graham questions Jackson on time representing Guantanamo Bay detainees

    02:11

  • Jackson addresses claims on being 'soft on crime', anti-law enforcement

    03:08

  • 'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences

    06:04

  • Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine

    04:44

  • Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    07:53

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court confirmation hearings are not about qualifications

    06:42

  • Sen. Booker: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘is going to show America the power of her character’

    07:29

  • White House: Biden will not visit Ukraine during trip to Brussels

    00:19

  • President Zelenskyy repsonds to Biden's concerns on potential World War III

    02:27

  • Lawmakers react to Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to Congress

    01:16

  • Zelenskyy: Ukrainians are ‘sacrificing our lives in the name of the future’

    02:28

  • Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    02:17

  • Rep. Cicilline: American people do not want to finance this war by buying Russian oil

    07:29

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

    08:34

  • U.S. expected to announce ban of Russian oil following ban of energy imports

    03:02

  • U.S. to ban Russian oil imports 

    01:44

  • Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy

    04:14

  • Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment

    02:31

All In

‘Sickening’: Mystal on GOP ‘internal moral justifications’ for Jackson attacks 

09:43

Chris Hayes is joined by Elie Mystal and Melissa Murray to discuss Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings: “I wish more people understood that the Republican conception right now of what a judge should be is like a gate keeper at the Bastille—which is unAmerican, I believe,” says Mystal.March 23, 2022

