IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans ‘absolutely allergic’ to fixing border, says Sen. Murphy

    09:01

  • Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence

    08:25

  • Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection

    07:13

  • U.S. 'has over-relied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

    06:09

  • 'Sigh of frustration': Trump Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal

    05:14

  • Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07

  • MAGA-run state GOPs face civil wars, bribery scandals, money woes

    07:11

  • ‘Egotistical’: Ruhle says CEOs miss Trump White House ‘parades’ and praise

    05:23

  • 'Booming' Biden economy forces GOP to shift focus to new 'shiny object'

    10:08

  • Meet the woman who secretly taped Trump saying, ‘I need 11,000 votes’

    08:12

  • Report: Trump spent $50 million in donor money on legal bills in 2023

    05:40

  • Hayes on the ‘looming threat’ of a widening Middle East conflict

    06:22

  • GOP lawmaker claims he's ‘qualified’ to ban abortion because he's a veterinarian

    04:24

  • E. Jean Carroll attorney: Trump verdict proves 'your lies' catch up to you

    08:48

  • ‘3-minute man’: Legal expert says Trump testimony will ‘blow up in his face’

    06:51

  • Slow wheels of justice aiding Trump 'run-out-the-clock' legal plan

    07:48

  • Lindsey Graham ‘threw Trump under the bus’ in Georgia testimony, new book says

    03:18

  • Hayes: Paying attention to Trump ‘sucks.’ We must do it anyway.

    10:08

  • What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity

    07:35

All In

‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

07:57

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins Chris Hayes to discuss the Democrats’ climate wins, the GOP impeachment failure, the state of immigration in America, and more. Feb. 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans ‘absolutely allergic’ to fixing border, says Sen. Murphy

    09:01

  • Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence

    08:25

  • Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection

    07:13

  • U.S. 'has over-relied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

    06:09

  • 'Sigh of frustration': Trump Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal

    05:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All