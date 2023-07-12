IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP 'informant' turning out to be fugitive

All In

'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP 'informant' turning out to be fugitive

07:03

Rep. Jamie Raskin: “This was going to be the big mystery whistleblower witness who was finally going to redeem the last six months of wasted effort and failures in Republican investigations on the Oversight Committee. Suddenly the whole country knows now the reason he was missing is because he’s a fugitive from the U.S. government.”July 12, 2023

