    'Courage': Bernie Sanders applauds UAW, unions for standing up to 'greed and arrogance'

All In

'Courage': Bernie Sanders applauds UAW, unions for standing up to ‘greed and arrogance’

06:41

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “I really applaud the courage of Shawn Fain and the workers at the UAW for standing up and saying enough is enough.”Sept. 15, 2023

