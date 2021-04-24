Why Emmett Till's cousin says she & Tamir Rice’s mother are in a club no one wants to belong to

The brutal murder of Emmett Till over a false claim he was flirting with a white woman is widely seen as an inflection point for the civil rights movement. Unlike in that case, Chauvin was tried and convicted for the murder of George Floyd, but countless Black families in America have not seen any accountability for the loss of their loved ones. Deborah Watts, a cousin of Emmett Till and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy foundation, joins Ali Velshi to discuss Derek Chauvin’s conviction and the continued fight for racial justice, as is the case with the lives of Emmett Till and Tamir Rice. “The voices of those that are closest to the pain need to be heard.”