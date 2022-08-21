IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

07:25

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine is entering the 6th month, and despite the ongoing death and devastation, and threat to democracy, retired lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman is worried the U.S. is falling into “Ukraine fatigue”. He is in Ukraine, meeting with Ukrainian and U.S. officials about what Ukraine needs as it enters the next phase of the war.Aug. 21, 2022

