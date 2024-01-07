Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

Last week, Claudine Gay resigned as Harvard’s first Black president after she was accused of plagiarizing work. But that is neither the full story, nor the real one. The real story of how Claudine Gay was ultimately ousted from Harvard involves race, gender, money, politics and a deliberate right-wing campaign to topple her career, and to send a clear message in doing so. Ali Velshi introduces you to the group of people responsible for — and the reasons behind — Claudine Gay’s ouster.Jan. 7, 2024