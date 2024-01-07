IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

    08:43
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    Why 2024 is shaping up to be the most crucial election year in world history

    09:15

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

    05:58

  • ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

    11:36

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

    09:33

  • ‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

    07:42

  • Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

    08:59

  • Rep. Crockett: Holding Congress accountable at the polls

    04:47

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: Trump did 'Everything he could' do circumvent rule of law

    09:17

  • Study: Structural racism linked to poor health

    09:34

  • Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

    12:58

  • Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

    11:23

  • ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

    12:38

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

    07:17

  • B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

    09:49

  • Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05

Ali Velshi

Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

09:27

Last week, Claudine Gay resigned as Harvard’s first Black president after she was accused of plagiarizing work. But that is neither the full story, nor the real one. The real story of how Claudine Gay was ultimately ousted from Harvard involves race, gender, money, politics and a deliberate right-wing campaign to topple her career, and to send a clear message in doing so. Ali Velshi introduces you to the group of people responsible for — and the reasons behind — Claudine Gay’s ouster.Jan. 7, 2024

  • Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

    08:43
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

    09:27
  • UP NEXT

    Why 2024 is shaping up to be the most crucial election year in world history

    09:15

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

    05:58

  • ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

    11:36

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

    09:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All