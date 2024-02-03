IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “We get to know one another by reading stories”: Making Black stories free in Philly

    09:30
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The JCPOA built some good faith between Iran & the West. But not anymore.

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    A once-segregated mental hospital tells the larger story of Black mental health in America

    05:53

  • Tim Kaine: Hamas hostage deal is 'only path to de-escalation'

    06:18

  • ‘It’s the suck-up Olympics’: Obeidallah on GOP folding to Trump across the board 

    09:47

  • “It is a sin and a shame”: Exposing Racism in the U.S. Tax Code

    08:32

  • White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan

    00:39

  • CIA chief talking with Qatari and Israeli officials over possible hostage release

    02:35

  • How Nikki Haley could be using Trump’s legal troubles to her advantage

    04:37

  • Octavia Butler’s big goals: get millions to read her books and change the world. She succeeded.

    15:00

  • WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family

    04:37

  • ‘The existential threat of our time’: Biden's export pause scores major win for climate activists

    11:08

  • ‘It’s whack’: How ‘Big Lie’ candidates in MI and PA wreaked havoc on GOP politics

    06:39

  • Nine Supreme Court Justices are being called upon to save democracy - can they do it?

    11:06

  • Netanyahu 'putting his own political skin above the hostages': Sen. Chris Van Hollen

    06:02

  • ‘The only outcome is Trump gets elected’: Why Democrats can’t ignore threat of third party

    12:32

  • North Dakota Libraries are Under Attack | Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:13

  • The end of government as we know it? What happens if Chevron deference is overturned

    09:41

  • ‘They want this chaos’: The truth about Donald Trump’s 'norm-shattering' appeal

    10:24

  • A ‘striking’ finding from new Iowa poll numbers is bad news for Trump

    07:05

Ali Velshi

Velshi: The JCPOA built some good faith between Iran & the West. But not anymore.

04:26

Iran has long been a great instigator and a major power in the Middle East and beyond. But one thing that gave the U.S. and the West at least some mechanisms to keep Iran at bay was the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal. It loosened sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on the country’s nuclear program. And it opened up a line of communication between the signatories of the deal and Iran. But in 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement — unraveling the deal and making it nearly impossible for President Biden to undo the damage.Feb. 3, 2024

  • “We get to know one another by reading stories”: Making Black stories free in Philly

    09:30
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The JCPOA built some good faith between Iran & the West. But not anymore.

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    A once-segregated mental hospital tells the larger story of Black mental health in America

    05:53

  • Tim Kaine: Hamas hostage deal is 'only path to de-escalation'

    06:18

  • ‘It’s the suck-up Olympics’: Obeidallah on GOP folding to Trump across the board 

    09:47

  • “It is a sin and a shame”: Exposing Racism in the U.S. Tax Code

    08:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All