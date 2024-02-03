Velshi: The JCPOA built some good faith between Iran & the West. But not anymore.

Iran has long been a great instigator and a major power in the Middle East and beyond. But one thing that gave the U.S. and the West at least some mechanisms to keep Iran at bay was the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal. It loosened sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on the country’s nuclear program. And it opened up a line of communication between the signatories of the deal and Iran. But in 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement — unraveling the deal and making it nearly impossible for President Biden to undo the damage.Feb. 3, 2024