IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Pence advisor says time for ex-VP to come forward and tell Americans what he saw 

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The inaction of 3 Cowardly Fmr Minneapolis Cops Has Sparked Action

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    CO Secretary of State: Attacks on American confidence and elections are “getting worse”

    04:23

  • Whistleblower Alexander Vindman Says America’s Strategy in Ukraine Seems “Reactionary”

    06:32

  • Rep. Plaskett on Sen. Tim Scott: “Who told him that Black people voted for him in the first place?”

    06:14

  • Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

    05:01

  • Director of ND’s lone abortion clinic “not confident” they can stay open, pending SCOTUS ruling

    07:22

  • Voters about to come face to face with election hurdles: ‘Americans aren't yet fully prepared for this situation’

    05:15

  • Velshi: A Palestinian shepherd peacefully resisted the Israeli occupation. And now he’s dead 

    04:51

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

    06:03

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32

  • Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

    03:14

  • Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”

    05:04

  • Labor Secretary: ‘I want to see more families in a better financial situation as we move into 2022’

    05:26

  • Exposure over debate?: 2 freedom-of-speech champions discuss how to challenge Disinformers

    04:55

  • As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states

    07:50

  • “It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage

    05:57

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on voting rights agenda: “Our deadline is victory”

    05:06

  • Velshi: Seditious Conspiracy is rare. But the DOJ knows what it’s doing.

    05:00

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11

Ali Velshi

Velshi: The inaction of 3 Cowardly Fmr Minneapolis Cops Has Sparked Action

04:00

In May of 2020, a cruel act of police brutality sparked one of the most unifying movements for change in generations. Watching the video of George Floyd’s death was the first time many Americans witnessed true racial injustice with their own eyes. And the realization that America’s broken policing system could no longer be ignored finally set in. Outrage turned into hope when the U.S. Congress began seriously pursuing a federal police reform bill. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was one of the most comprehensive actions on police reform in U.S. history. But hope faded into frustration when the policing bill fell victim to bipartisan bickering, just like voting rights and climate change legislation. But just because Congress has all but ground to a halt, change is still happening at state and local levels.Jan. 23, 2022

  • Fmr. Pence advisor says time for ex-VP to come forward and tell Americans what he saw 

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The inaction of 3 Cowardly Fmr Minneapolis Cops Has Sparked Action

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    CO Secretary of State: Attacks on American confidence and elections are “getting worse”

    04:23

  • Whistleblower Alexander Vindman Says America’s Strategy in Ukraine Seems “Reactionary”

    06:32

  • Rep. Plaskett on Sen. Tim Scott: “Who told him that Black people voted for him in the first place?”

    06:14

  • Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

    05:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All