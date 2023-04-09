IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents”

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out.

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

    05:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t 'trivial' – 'We had a cover-up'

    06:53

  • Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage

    04:25

  • Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

    10:16

  • John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

    06:12

  • Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 2022

    05:13

  • John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 2024

    04:47

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”

    07:32

  • Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process

    05:59

  • Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks

    04:02

  • Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

    06:32

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 100yr old Grace Linn quilts to fight bans

    06:09

  • 'Devastation and destruction': Rescue crews searching for Mississippi tornado survivors

    03:34

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The AUMF gives US presidents a “blank check” to wage war

    05:40

  • Fmr. SDNY deputy chief: 'No reason to put much stock' in Trump’s arrest claim

    06:28

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out.

04:37

In 1985, a meteorologist by the name of Bert Bolin called a meeting of scientists in Villach, a small town in the Austrian Alps. Physicists, chemists, oceanographers and meteorologists from the ICSU, WMO and UNEP began to synthesize their respective knowledge on climate science. The puzzle started to take shape: human behavior was contributing to climate change. And it was happening fast. Those scientists needed little convincing that something monumental was on the horizon. The hard part would be convincing the rest of the world.April 9, 2023

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents”

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out.

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

    05:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All