Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out.

In 1985, a meteorologist by the name of Bert Bolin called a meeting of scientists in Villach, a small town in the Austrian Alps. Physicists, chemists, oceanographers and meteorologists from the ICSU, WMO and UNEP began to synthesize their respective knowledge on climate science. The puzzle started to take shape: human behavior was contributing to climate change. And it was happening fast. Those scientists needed little convincing that something monumental was on the horizon. The hard part would be convincing the rest of the world.April 9, 2023