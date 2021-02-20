Velshi: America needs immigrants

The Biden administration’s new immigration bill creates a path of 8 years to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants already in the country, and an expedited path for DREAMERS to become citizens. The bill’s approval has a tough road ahead in Congress, but there is broad support among Americans. The United States has been a beacon of innovation and creativity due, in large part, to America having attracted the best and hardest-working immigrants. America’s immigration story is what actually makes America great.