This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes04:39
Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 04:37
OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’06:21
Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case04:45
Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”05:06
Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe04:14
“Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs07:21
GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week05:18
Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 03:10
Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.04:05
Leading immunologist says we have the tools to combat Omicron, if we deploy them06:44
Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”06:02
Navajo Nation president remains optimistic about brighter future for Native Americans despite America’s legacy of bad faith 06:53
Velshi: The threats to U.S. democracy are coming from within. But we can fix this.03:27
Velshi Across America: Navajo Nation members open up about what it means to be Native American in 202105:13
“In the Navajo Nation there’s almost 10K homes that lack water”: Velshi Across America tackles infrastructure failures in the Native American community07:10
Velshi: In the global race to recruit skilled foreign workers, America is falling behind03:50
Velshi: Oil drilling is wildly profitable. But some things are more important04:21
Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Build Back Better bill: “I’m confident the president will secure the votes necessary to pass this”05:15
WH Economic Adviser on BBB: “This is exactly the legislation we need to pass”06:16
Should parents be held responsible for the criminal actions of their kids? This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids' crimes
