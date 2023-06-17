IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Soledad O’ Brien: “Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission"

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would “set a terrible precedent”

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

    02:32

  • Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President

    05:05

  • Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

    03:43

  • Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

    04:32

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

    08:37

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

    07:07

  • Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

  • Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

    00:50

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

    08:26

  • SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we’re asking for is a choice'

    06:49

  • Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

    06:28

Ali Velshi

Soledad O’ Brien: “Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission"

06:38

In total, people of color made up 40% of the population in 2019, but owned only about 9% of stations with a majority interest in either race or ethnicity. Across the board, Black ownership of television stations remains particularly low, despite the attempts by the Federal Communications Commission to even the playing field. Award-winning journalist and author Soledad O’Brien joins ‘Velshi’ to discuss why Black ownership is equally as important as representation on-screen, and why it’s still so rare. “Support and access to capital” are still major obstacles, says O’Brien. "You have to push people to say, 'you can find it, you can fund it, you can commit to it.' You can't just talk about it.”June 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Soledad O’ Brien: “Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission"

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would “set a terrible precedent”

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All