Secretary Pete Buttigieg: “We've gotta break this false narrative of climate versus jobs”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sits down with Ali Velshi at the unveiling of an electric bus fleet in Oregon to talk about the administration’s infrastructure plan, and the role of the federal government. “We can no longer have local leaders or state leaders waiting on Washington to catch up,” says Buttigieg. “No country has ever led the world by clinging to technologies or pieces of infrastructure that were 100 years old…America is not America unless we are striving for number one.”