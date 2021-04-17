Russian opposition politician urges U.S. & Western nations “to stop being complicit”04:51
Vladimir Kara-Murza, a twice-poisoned Russian opposition politician and Vice President of the Free Russia Foundation, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the escalating tensions between Russia and the United States after Biden announced new sanctions. Fresh off his latest arrest in Russia, Kara-Murza says the United States and other Western nations must “stop being enablers of Putin” and remember the Kremlin doesn’t reflect the will of the Russian people.