Roland Martin is mad as Hell and he isn’t going to take it anymore.

On the heels of the Senate GOP blocking the creation of an independent January 6 Commission to investigate the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Texas state GOP unveiled its latest attack on American Democracy in the form of a massive package of voting restrictions. Roland Martin, Texan and host of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, takes Democrats who refuse to be proactive to task. “While Democrats are playing nice, [Republicans] are focused on power...Evil is in control.”