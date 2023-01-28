IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ret. Police Captain: ‘There’s no idea of due process’ if cops determine justice 

Ali Velshi

Ret. Police Captain: ‘There’s no idea of due process’ if cops determine justice 

In the aftermath of the horrific death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, former Montgomery Police Captain Sonia Pruitt joins Ali Velshi to explain why diverting from protocol results in a lack of due process and corrupt police culture. “Officers are on the street distributing their own idea of what justice is – there's no idea of due process.” You can have training, and you can change policy, but “the police culture squashes both of those things.”Jan. 28, 2023

