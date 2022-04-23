Rep. Stacey Plaskett on upcoming 1/6 public hearings: I’m hopeful it will awaken many people

2021 impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett says there’s a connection between the evidence presented during Trump’s impeachment trials and the evidence being uncovered by the House Select Committee to investigate January 6th. “It really does add more flesh onto the body of what we did...I think what we’re seeing now is the real parts – the inner parts – of what was happening in the minds of individuals such as Donald Trump, such as Kevin McCarthy.” April 23, 2022