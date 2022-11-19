Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy

As a manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands) knows the extent of the former president’s criminality. Upon the appointment of a special counsel in the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigations of the former president, Trump called it “the worst politicization of justice” and implored Republicans to “stand up and fight.” Rep. Plaskett has heard it all before. “It’s a soundbite he uses over and over again,” she says. “It’s like copy and paste.”Nov. 19, 2022