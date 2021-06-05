Rep Plaskett: “That insurrection was, in fact, treason.”

Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands joins Ali Velshi to discuss the “Big Lie” members of the GOP continue to promote and how voting rights are under attack across the country. “In 2022, we all have to come out and vote and in greater numbers than 2020 to remove these legislators from these state legislations which are able to do some of the real damage that they're doing to voting rights and to overturn many of these laws.”